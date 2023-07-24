DPS investigates deadly rollover crash on Loop 101 in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Loop 101 in Glendale Sunday night.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the Northern Avenue off-ramp. Detectives say the vehicle the car was speeding when it drove off to the right-side of the freeway, spun out, and then crashed into a right-of-way fence off the side of the road. Authorities say the driver, who was the only one in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

