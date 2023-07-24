Your Life
‘Dog Days of Summer:’ Protecting your pet’s skin during Arizona’s extreme heat

Protecting your dog's skin is just as important as protecting your own during the summer months.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s hot out there, and it’s important to keep your sunblock on all summer long if you’re out in the rays! Your dog’s skin isn’t any different!

Doug Patriquin, co-founder of Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, said, “Human sunscreen is generally not safe for pets. Zinc, actually the stuff we might use for our skin, is not safe for dogs. They do make pet-specific ones.”

There are wipes, creams, sprays, and more, all meant for your dog’s sun protection. Check with your vet to see what they recommend, but you can also find some pet-specific products at your local Target or Walmart. If your dog spends a lot of time outside, it’s especially important to cover noses and ears, which can be directly impacted by the sun.

These temperatures take a toll on all of us, including our pets.

Look for bright red and itchy spots of irritation if your pet has been sunburned, and remember that some spots could turn even turn cancerous. Other tips Patriquin suggested are to remember the heat of the asphalt, get walks in before noon, and take them to a dog park or swimming! Dogs cannot sweat, so it’s easy for them to overheat. Keep yourself and your pet hydrated!

