D-backs’ post All-Star Break struggles, Goldschmidt comes to town

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Diamondbacks entered the All-Star break on somewhat of a high note, taking two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates after getting swept by the New York Mets en route to a 52-39 record, good for the NL West lead and solid playoff spot among the top NL teams. Now, nine games into the second half, the team is barely clinging to a wild card spot.

The D-backs opened the second half of the season with no easy task, taking their talents on the road to Toronto, Atlanta, and Cincinnati, two surging teams and the league-best Atlanta Braves.

Much like the games prior to the break, the bats stayed quiet and the bullpen faltered, resulting in a sweep by the Blue Jays and Reds. Once the 15th-ranked bullpen in the league in ERA, the Diamondbacks’ bullpen has fallen down to 24th in the league with an ERA of 4.40. Surprisingly, the bats woke up against the Braves, as the team drove in 28 runs over three games en route to a series win over the World Series favorites.

Ketel Marte and Christian Walker each had their moments, as Marte went 6-for-10 against the Reds with a two-homer game on Friday, while Walker went 5-for-11 against the Braves with a two-homer game of his own on July 18.

Still, dropping six of eight games to begin the second half of the season does not look good for a team that was once 16 games over .500 and held a semi-comfortable NL West lead. With the trade deadline approaching, the once-touted “hardcore buyers” may opt for a lighter deadline approach, adding on pitching while not giving up too much young talent.

“I still think back-end relief and adding a starter are probably two things that we are going to least set out on the agenda,” D-backs general manager Mike Hazen said.

Now, the D-backs open a six-game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) and Seattle Mariners (50-49), who’ve both had their own struggles this season. D-backs pitchers Ryne Nelson (6-5, 4.82), Merrill Kelly (9-4, 3.22), and Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.18) are slated to start the three games against the Cardinals.

As the Cardinals arrive in the desert, fans can look forward to seeing D-backs legend Paul Goldschmidt. He won the NL MVP Award last season thanks to his outstanding performance both at the plate and on the field for the 2022 NL Central champions.

Throughout his tenure as a D-back, Goldschmidt accumulated 1182 hits and 209 home runs, good for second in franchise history in both categories (Luis Gonzalez, 1337 hits/224 home runs). He achieved three top-3 finishes in the MVP voting and received votes in five out of his eight seasons with the team.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. for Monday’s matinee against the Cardinals.

