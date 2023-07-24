Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Crews battling Bowl Creek Fire burning north of Tucson

Fireman and wildfire generic
Fireman and wildfire generic(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) - A new wildfire has popped up northwest of Oracle Junction, a small community in Pinal County that’s about 20 miles north of Tucson along SR-77.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the Bowl Creek Fire was very active overnight and as of Monday morning, has burned an estimated 500 acres.

Nearby community members within Oracle Junction, Saddlebrook Ranch and Falcon Valley Ranch have been placed in “Set” alert status. That alert means residents in the affected areas should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Drivers in the area are also being asked to remain on high alert as heavy smoke billows in the area.

The Bowl Creek Fire marks the latest in a number of wildfire that is keeping fire crews across Arizona especially busy. Coupled with the extreme heat wave impacting a large portion of the state, campers and others should be mindful of the current high fire danger and the potential for even more blazes to ignite.

Tap/click here for the latest on other wildfires burning in Arizona.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.
Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of...
Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87
Details on the arrest are limited.
Pinal County deputies arrest suspect in connection with store clerk’s death

Latest News

Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizonans about possible Empowerment Scholarship Account...
Arizona attorney general warns of possible ESA fraud, rights forfeited in private schools
Former Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps, of the United States and gold medalist...
ASU swimmer Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ 400-meter world record
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
While gas prices are lower than they were at this time last year, there's been an increase over...
How gas prices have changed in Arizona in the last week