Crews battling Bowl Creek Fire burning north of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) - A new wildfire has popped up northwest of Oracle Junction, a small community in Pinal County that’s about 20 miles north of Tucson along SR-77.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the Bowl Creek Fire was very active overnight and as of Monday morning, has burned an estimated 500 acres.

Nearby community members within Oracle Junction, Saddlebrook Ranch and Falcon Valley Ranch have been placed in “Set” alert status. That alert means residents in the affected areas should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Drivers in the area are also being asked to remain on high alert as heavy smoke billows in the area.

The Bowl Creek Fire marks the latest in a number of wildfire that is keeping fire crews across Arizona especially busy. Coupled with the extreme heat wave impacting a large portion of the state, campers and others should be mindful of the current high fire danger and the potential for even more blazes to ignite.

#AZForestry has taken command of #BowlCreekFire S. SR 79 & W. SR 77, NW of Oracle Junction. Fire est. 500 ac. & very active thru night. Highly visible to drivers & threatening kV lines & infrastructure near Jct. Smoke impacts to hwys. #AZFire #AZForestry @ArizonaDOT #PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/2yPBefmyrq — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 24, 2023

Tap/click here for the latest on other wildfires burning in Arizona.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.