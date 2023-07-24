Your Life
ASU swimmer Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ 400-meter world record

CORRECTS COMPETITION - Former Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps, right, of the...
CORRECTS COMPETITION - Former Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps, right, of the United States and gold medalist Leon Marchand of France, right, celebrate during the Men's 400m Individual Medley award ceremony at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(Eugene Hoshiko | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - French swimmer Leon Marchand set the world record in Men’s 400-meter individual medley on Sunday, breaking the record Michael Phelps had held with a time of 4:02.50. Phelps’ time of 4:03.84 was the last individual mark that the swimmer held from his illustrious career.

Marchand, a 21-year-old swimmer at ASU, cruised to a gold medal at the swimming championships in Fukuoka in southwest Japan with his record-breaking time. The previous record had stood since 2008 when Phelps set the record at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“That was insane,” Marchand said after the race. “That was one of the most painful things. That was just amazing to do it here. I mean, the time is crazy.”

Bob Bowman, the head coach of Arizona State University’s swimming and diving teams, coaches Marchand. Bowman also coached Michael Phelps throughout his career and led the American team at the world championships. During the race, Phelps was on the broadcast call and presented Marchand with the medal.

Carson Foster, the silver medalist from the United States, finished 4.06 seconds behind Marchand. Daiya Seto from Japan, who won the bronze medal, finished nearly seven seconds after Marchand.

Marchand is the hometown favorite for next year’s 200 IM at the Paris Olympics.

