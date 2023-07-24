ASU swimmer Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ 400-meter world record

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - French swimmer Leon Marchand set the world record in Men’s 400-meter individual medley on Sunday, breaking the record Michael Phelps had held with a time of 4:02.50. Phelps’ time of 4:03.84 was the last individual mark that the swimmer held from his illustrious career.

Marchand, a 21-year-old swimmer at ASU, cruised to a gold medal at the swimming championships in Fukuoka in southwest Japan with his record-breaking time. The previous record had stood since 2008 when Phelps set the record at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“That was insane,” Marchand said after the race. “That was one of the most painful things. That was just amazing to do it here. I mean, the time is crazy.”

Bob Bowman, the head coach of Arizona State University’s swimming and diving teams, coaches Marchand. Bowman also coached Michael Phelps throughout his career and led the American team at the world championships. During the race, Phelps was on the broadcast call and presented Marchand with the medal.

Carson Foster, the silver medalist from the United States, finished 4.06 seconds behind Marchand. Daiya Seto from Japan, who won the bronze medal, finished nearly seven seconds after Marchand.

Marchand is the hometown favorite for next year’s 200 IM at the Paris Olympics.

