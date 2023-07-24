Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona teens launch ‘My Tasty Table’ to teach kids about nutrition

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
Three high school girls came together to found My Tasty Table, teaching kids healthy eating habits and about food insecurity in Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One in four children in Arizona grow up not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Karina Koppikar, Aanvi Goel, and Riya Mehta are three highschoolers who are working together to help bridge the gap between food insecurity and Phoenix-area kids. Their organization, My Tasty Table, is a fellow of the Dragon Kim Foundation, which granted them $5,000!

“We’re trying to break bad habits and teach kids how to eat healthy, so I work with the Swift Youth Foundation as well as Riya, so we first brought the project there,” Goel said. My Tasty Table exists to “provide low-income families simple ingredients to make these healthy meals” and to “raise awareness of the prevalent issue of food insecurity so that other individuals understand how this devastating issue impacts our community and what they can do to help.”

The trio say that they hope to expand their venues for the program, apply for 501(c)(3) status to be eligible for tax breaks, and write a cookbook full of recipes. “Most of what we do is researching and creating these healthy recipes that are quick and affordable as well, and it would be really great to culminate all of them,” said Koppikar.

The organization is hosting an informational banquet at St. Joan of Arc Church starting at 5:30 p.m. If you’d like to go, it’s free to attend, but please RSVP here.

Want to learn more about “My Tasty Table”? Click here! If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.
Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
The Diamond Fire has burned roughly 100 acres and is located about 31 miles northeast of...
Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87
Details on the arrest are limited.
Pinal County deputies arrest suspect in connection with store clerk’s death

Latest News

This organization, founded by 3 high school girls, is working to teach the Phoenix community...
Fighting food insecurity, poor eating habits with My Tasty Table
Drowning is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths.
YWCA encourages swim safety, lessons after drowning at Show Low Lake
Price works at Once Upon a Child and so far, has collected more than 369 toys.
A true Christmas Angel in Glendale wins Pay It Forward
During the tournament, the team had 71 hits and scored 53 runs.
Litchfield Park Little League team brings home gold in state championship