Arizona teens launch ‘My Tasty Table’ to teach kids about nutrition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One in four children in Arizona grow up not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Karina Koppikar, Aanvi Goel, and Riya Mehta are three highschoolers who are working together to help bridge the gap between food insecurity and Phoenix-area kids. Their organization, My Tasty Table, is a fellow of the Dragon Kim Foundation, which granted them $5,000!

“We’re trying to break bad habits and teach kids how to eat healthy, so I work with the Swift Youth Foundation as well as Riya, so we first brought the project there,” Goel said. My Tasty Table exists to “provide low-income families simple ingredients to make these healthy meals” and to “raise awareness of the prevalent issue of food insecurity so that other individuals understand how this devastating issue impacts our community and what they can do to help.”

The trio say that they hope to expand their venues for the program, apply for 501(c)(3) status to be eligible for tax breaks, and write a cookbook full of recipes. “Most of what we do is researching and creating these healthy recipes that are quick and affordable as well, and it would be really great to culminate all of them,” said Koppikar.

The organization is hosting an informational banquet at St. Joan of Arc Church starting at 5:30 p.m. If you’d like to go, it’s free to attend, but please RSVP here.

Want to learn more about "My Tasty Table"?

