Two-vehicle crash in east Phoenix sends young girl to hospital

The crash happened near 40th and Fillmore streets.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-car crash in east Phoenix sent a young girl to the hospital on Sunday.

Phoenix firefighters responded to reports of a crash near 40th and Fillmore streets. When they arrived, they found three people involved in the crash needing help. A young girl was trapped inside the vehicle, and she was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The other two people involved were in stable condition and walking around.

Detectives are working to learn more information about what caused the crash.

