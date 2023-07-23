Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pinal County deputies searching for suspect in connection with person’s death

Deputies are searching for a man in connection with the death of an Arizona City Sunlite Market...
Deputies are searching for a man in connection with the death of an Arizona City Sunlite Market employee Sunday morning.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in connection with a store clerk found dead on Sunday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., deputies and Arizona City firefighters responded to a welfare check request at the Sunlite Market, just off Sunland Gin Road and Concordia Drive. A witness said that a clerk was injured and not breathing. The clerk was pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

Surveillance footage from inside the store shows a middle-aged Black man with facial hair wearing a t-shirt that says “USA ALL DAY,” black pants, Jordan tennis shoes, and a black baseball hat with a palm tree on the front.

Deputies say the man is considered armed and dangerous and is now wanted for first-degree homicide. Investigators ask the public to call 911 if they see the man or call 520-866-5111 with any information about the incident. The victim has not been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash.
Loop 202 Santan in Chandler reopens after deadly crash
21-year-old Elisha Jackson was arrested on Saturday afternoon.
4 injured, man arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale
The bill would have made it a crime to record law enforcement within 8 feet of a scene.
Arizona’s controversial police recording law ruled unconstitutional
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
Chandler school librarian’s shoes melt while helping kids cross the street

Latest News

USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
The United States has some extremely long highways--perfect for cross-country road trips!
Longest highways in America
The crash happened near 40th and Fillmore streets.
Two-vehicle crash in east Phoenix sends young girl to hospital
Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze, including firefighters.
Six displaced in early morning house fire in Glendale