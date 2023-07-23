Pinal County deputies searching for suspect in connection with person’s death

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in connection with a store clerk found dead on Sunday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., deputies and Arizona City firefighters responded to a welfare check request at the Sunlite Market, just off Sunland Gin Road and Concordia Drive. A witness said that a clerk was injured and not breathing. The clerk was pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

Surveillance footage from inside the store shows a middle-aged Black man with facial hair wearing a t-shirt that says “USA ALL DAY,” black pants, Jordan tennis shoes, and a black baseball hat with a palm tree on the front.

Deputies say the man is considered armed and dangerous and is now wanted for first-degree homicide. Investigators ask the public to call 911 if they see the man or call 520-866-5111 with any information about the incident. The victim has not been identified.

