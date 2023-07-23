Pinal County deputies arrest suspect in connection with store clerk’s death

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man in connection to the death of a store clerk on Sunday morning.

Details are limited, but PCSO says they had the suspect in custody around 5:15 p.m. The search for the suspect began after deputies and Arizona City firefighters responded to a welfare check request at the Sunlite Market, just off Sunland Gin Road and Concordia Drive, around 7:15 a.m. for a store clerk that was injured and not breathing. The clerk was pronounced dead by officials at the scene and has not been identified.

Surveillance footage from inside the store showed a middle-aged Black man with facial hair wearing a t-shirt that says “USA ALL DAY,” black pants, Jordan tennis shoes, and a black baseball hat with a palm tree on the front.

Deputies say the man was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted for first-degree homicide. Investigators ask the public to call 520-866-5111 with any information about the incident.

