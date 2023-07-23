Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pinal County deputies arrest suspect in connection with store clerk’s death

Details on the arrest are limited.
Details on the arrest are limited.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man in connection to the death of a store clerk on Sunday morning.

Details are limited, but PCSO says they had the suspect in custody around 5:15 p.m. The search for the suspect began after deputies and Arizona City firefighters responded to a welfare check request at the Sunlite Market, just off Sunland Gin Road and Concordia Drive, around 7:15 a.m. for a store clerk that was injured and not breathing. The clerk was pronounced dead by officials at the scene and has not been identified.

Surveillance footage from inside the store showed a middle-aged Black man with facial hair wearing a t-shirt that says “USA ALL DAY,” black pants, Jordan tennis shoes, and a black baseball hat with a palm tree on the front.

Deputies say the man was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted for first-degree homicide. Investigators ask the public to call 520-866-5111 with any information about the incident.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash.
Loop 202 Santan in Chandler reopens after deadly crash
21-year-old Elisha Jackson was arrested on Saturday afternoon.
4 injured, man arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
The bill would have made it a crime to record law enforcement within 8 feet of a scene.
Arizona’s controversial police recording law ruled unconstitutional
Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.
Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat

Latest News

Officials say an evacuation center is being established.
Evacuations ordered for Sunflower residents due to Diamond Fire near State Route 87
We are tracking more rain across Arizona.
First Alert Weather: Intense heat wave continues for metro Phoenix
ADOT advises drivers to expect delays or consider taking alternative routes.
Brush fire causes traffic delays on I-17 near Cordes Lakes
USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona