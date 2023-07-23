Phoenix woman shares experience with city’s program for air conditioning resources

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the dangerously high temperatures expected to continue in the Valley this week, a working air conditioning unit is essential for our physical and mental well-being. The City of Phoenix offers resources to ensure Arizonans have access to AC units, including the Weatherization Assistance Program.

But Phoenix resident Julissa Helfer’s experience with the program wasn’t the best. “This would be the AC,” Helfer said as she tried to turn on her thermostat. “Like nothing happens.”

As Helfer struggles to live in a 90-degree apartment, she’s not thinking about her own issues. She’s thinking about what it means for her 63-year-old mom, who lives with her. “I feel very frustrated because I cannot provide for her what she needs to feel comfortable,” she said.

Helfer says after her HOA told her she was responsible for fixing her air conditioning unit back in May, she reached out to the Weatherization Assistance Program. This program uses grants to help repair or replace broken cooling systems in the city.

“We do help a wide range of populations in terms of home ownership,” program project manager Omar Clark said. “We also help renters.” To qualify for assistance, Clark says someone has to live in Phoenix, make within 200% of the federal poverty level, and successfully pass a whole-house assessment done by a city energy consultant.

But Helfer, who as a full-time student doesn’t currently make any money, says after she filled out a form for assistance online, someone from the program called her and said it could be months before her air conditioning unit could be fixed. “She said it was on a first-come, first-served basis. We’re going to place you in line,” Helfer said. “And I was like, how many weeks? Like more than eight, eight to ten. So I was like, ok, so the whole summer basically.”

Clark says each case is unique, with different variables affecting how quickly resources can be distributed. “Some cases move a little bit faster than others,” he said. “It just depends on household composition and how fast the household members can get the documents together.”

For Helfer, each day without cool air means another day of uncertainty and worrying about what’s next. “I feel like we don’t have enough oxygen to breathe,” she said.

For all Arizonans interested in educational resources regarding one’s rights when it comes to air conditioning units that aren’t working, the City of Phoenix also has a Landlord and Tenant program.

