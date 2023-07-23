Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on a Tempe freeway Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a crash on the northbound lanes of Loop 101 Price Freeway at University Drive. A motorcycle rider was headed north on Loop 101 when traffic stopped due to a crash. The motorcyclist did not stop in time and crashed into the back of a vehicle, catching on fire.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Loop 101 northbound was closed for several hours at University Drive as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash. The road reopened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim hasn’t been identified.

