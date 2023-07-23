At least one dead after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on a Tempe freeway on Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a crash on the northbound lanes of Loop 101 Price Freeway at University Drive. Details on the crash are limited, but DPS says the deadly crash involved multiple cars and a motorcycle.

*CLOSURE*



Loop 101 Price northbound is closed at University.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 53.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/resX0Mvy9R — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 23, 2023

The Arizona Department of Transportation says Loop 101 northbound is closed at University Drive. Drivers should expect delays or seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

