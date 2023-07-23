Your Life
At least one dead after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Tempe

DPS says the deadly crash involved multiple cars and a motorcycle.
DPS says the deadly crash involved multiple cars and a motorcycle.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on a Tempe freeway on Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a crash on the northbound lanes of Loop 101 Price Freeway at University Drive. Details on the crash are limited, but DPS says the deadly crash involved multiple cars and a motorcycle.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says Loop 101 northbound is closed at University Drive. Drivers should expect delays or seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

