Injuries reported after Valley Metro bus crashes into Best Buy at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several riders were injured after the city bus they were riding in crashed into a Best Buy store in Tempe on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Tempe Police were called to a collision involving a Valley Metro bus that had crashed into a Best Buy store at Tempe Marketplace. Police say the bus was going north from Rio Salado Parkway into Tempe Marketplace when the driver had a medical emergency and drifted east, crashing into the store.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening medical evaluation. Some bus riders got minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

Tempe Police say the bus caused significant damage to the building. There are no victims or suspects related to the crash and no traffic restrictions or safety concerns for the community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.