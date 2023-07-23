Your Life
First Alert Weather: Intense heat wave continues for metro Phoenix

It's gonna be another triple-digit week in Phoenix this week, with some possible storms to come!
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat wave continues once again. We are now 24 days in a row of over 110 temperatures, as we got to 115 Sunday. According to the forecast, we will continue this hot streak into next weekend, potentially setting the entire month of July to be over 110 degrees.

An excessive heat warning for the Valley is in place until Wednesday, so remember to stay in the shade and drink plenty of water!

We are tracking more rain across Arizona. Most of the activity Sunday and Monday will be in the high country and southern Arizona. The Valley has a slight chance of seeing a stray isolated shower, but more areas will remain dry. There will be the potential for dust storms either way, so be extra cautious while on the roads.

