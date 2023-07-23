Dog reunites with rescuers after being hit by SUV in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a heartwarming reunion full of tail wags and smiles when a dog reunited with Mesa Fire volunteers who saved the pup after he was hit by an SUV last month.

On June 16, Mesa Fire and Medical Connector Volunteers Alec Herrera and Tyler Phillips were driving on Baseline Road when they saw a small dog named Scrappy jump out of a car window into oncoming traffic and get hit by an SUV.

The volunteers quickly jumped into action and provided aid to Scrappy, wrapping him in a vest and taking him to an emergency vet hospital. The dog’s owner, Terri Bostic, had other dogs in the vehicle and needed to drop them off at home before meeting Scrappy at the vet. Herrera and Phillips waited at the hospital with Scrappy until Bostic arrived.

On Saturday, Bostic wanted to thank the volunteers for helping Scrappy and the pup was reunited with Herrera and Phillips. “They got him there, and the vet said that his little heart had stopped beating, but because they got him there so quickly, he is alive and well, and he is my miracle dog,” said Bostic.

Herrera and Phillips received certificates of appreciation from Mesa Fire and Medical for their heroic actions to save the pup. Scrappy is on the road to recovery and still has trouble putting weight on his right leg. He will eventually get surgery to repair his hip.

