City of Glendale cracking down on unlicensed sober living homes

Glendale now requires all halfway houses to apply for a business license on top of the state requirement.
By Casey Torres
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - People across Arizona are checking in to sober living homes with the promise of changing their lives for the better, only to find out they’re not getting the help they need. It’s all part of an elaborate scam to cash out on their insurance money.

City of Glendale Councilmember Ray Malnar, for the Sahuaro District, said they’ve investigated about six of these cases. “This has been the situation and a problem that has existed in Arizona for the past year or so that we’re aware of,” he said.

These homes, also known as halfway houses, are supposed to help people with substance abuse issues. However, Malnar said that’s not the case for all of them. “But what they do, is they go to the individual. They promise all these things to them. They bring them into their home. They have them fill out the necessary paperwork, and the sober living homes starts to get the insurance,” said Malnar.

He explained that the scams fly under the radar because not all insurance companies double-check for licensing, which halfway houses must have in Arizona. “Once they (Arizona) issue a license, then the state is responsible for going out and doing some sort of inspection of the home making sure it’s suitable. And making sure that the facility has what they claims as,” he said.

Glendale now requires all halfway houses to apply for a business license on top of the state requirement. This allows the city to do its own inspections. The city has also trained code enforcement and the police department on how to approach these cases.

“We want to make sure that they are following the rules. They don’t get a license because they know there are no rules to follow. Nobody’s watching them, and that’s a problem,” he said.

He said people who notice suspicious activity in the neighborhood should call the Glendale Code Enforcement at (623) 930-3620.

Some signs of a possible unlicensed sober living home could be many people coming in and out of the house late at night, seeing people wandering around appearing to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and frequent responses from paramedics. He explained the unlicensed homes don’t have medical staff on hand as they should, so paramedics are called in when there’s an emergency.

