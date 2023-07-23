Brush fire causes traffic delays on I-17 near Cordes Lakes

CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire has caused traffic delays on a major freeway for drivers returning to the Valley from northern Arizona on Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic is backed up for about 10 miles between mileposts 260 and 270 near Cordes Lakes. Drivers on the southbound side of State Route 69 are also experiencing slow travel at the I-17 junction. ADOT advises drivers to expect delays or consider taking alternative routes. It is not known how the brush fire was started or how long the delays will be in place.

NOW: Motorists traveling on Interstate 17 southbound near Cordes Lakes should expect long delays due to a brush fire near the roadway. Traffic is backed up about 10 miles between approximately mileposts 260 and 270. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/4GzdSLxDVj — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 23, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.