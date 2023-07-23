Your Life
Brush fire causes traffic delays on I-17 near Cordes Lakes

ADOT advises drivers to expect delays or consider taking alternative routes.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire has caused traffic delays on a major freeway for drivers returning to the Valley from northern Arizona on Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic is backed up for about 10 miles between mileposts 260 and 270 near Cordes Lakes. Drivers on the southbound side of State Route 69 are also experiencing slow travel at the I-17 junction. ADOT advises drivers to expect delays or consider taking alternative routes. It is not known how the brush fire was started or how long the delays will be in place.

