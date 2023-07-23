Your Life
Boat deemed “total loss” after fire breaks out at Lake Pleasant

Fortunately, no one was injured in the boat fire, including Peoria firefighters.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A boat has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out on it in the Honeymoon Cove area at Lake Pleasant.

Peoria firefighters responded to reports of the fire on Sunday morning and found a 25-foot fishing boat on fire that had been docked. Some of the fire had already begun to spread to brush nearby. Soon, the blaze was able to be extinguished, but the boat had already been destroyed by the flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating what started the fire.

