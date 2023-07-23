Boat deemed “total loss” after fire breaks out at Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A boat has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out on it in the Honeymoon Cove area at Lake Pleasant.

Peoria firefighters responded to reports of the fire on Sunday morning and found a 25-foot fishing boat on fire that had been docked. Some of the fire had already begun to spread to brush nearby. Soon, the blaze was able to be extinguished, but the boat had already been destroyed by the flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating what started the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.