Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams Jackson, who is armed.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ta’yonni Johnson.

Authorities say Ta’yonni was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson, 22. He is armed and the child is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Ta’yonni was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia. Ta’yonni and Johnson were last seen heading east in a 2003 silver Jeep Liberty with Georgia plate CSX5096.

Ta’yonni is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call the Warner Robins Police Department at 299-886-0317 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash.
Loop 202 Santan in Chandler reopens after deadly crash
21-year-old Elisha Jackson was arrested on Saturday afternoon.
4 injured, man arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale
The bill would have made it a crime to record law enforcement within 8 feet of a scene.
Arizona’s controversial police recording law ruled unconstitutional
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
Chandler school librarian’s shoes melt while helping kids cross the street
More than 30 cars were burned to a crisp Thursday night at the Sundance parking lot due to a...
Dozens left without a car after propane fire spreads to airport parking lot in Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Police narrow search for infant lost in flash flood, after 2-year-old sister’s body found
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie,’ in 1st, and ‘Oppenheimer,’ in 2nd, fuel historic box office bonanza
Police were called to a shooting near 29th Street and Chipman Road, south of Broadway Road.
Boyfriend and girlfriend hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix
Fortunately, no one was injured.
6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Glendale
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.