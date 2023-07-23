Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Glendale

Fortunately, no one was injured.
Fortunately, no one was injured.(Glendale Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Glendale.

Glendale, Peoria, and Sun City firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in a neighborhood near Libby Street and 75th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames. Soon, due to the fire damage, all crews left the house and went defensive to fight the fire.

No victims were found inside, and no injuries were reported by firefighters or residents. The fire has since been fully extinguished and did not spread to any nearby homes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash.
Loop 202 Santan in Chandler reopens after deadly crash
21-year-old Elisha Jackson was arrested on Saturday afternoon.
4 injured, man arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale
The bill would have made it a crime to record law enforcement within 8 feet of a scene.
Arizona’s controversial police recording law ruled unconstitutional
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
Chandler school librarian’s shoes melt while helping kids cross the street
More than 30 cars were burned to a crisp Thursday night at the Sundance parking lot due to a...
Dozens left without a car after propane fire spreads to airport parking lot in Phoenix

Latest News

Police were called to a shooting near 29th Street and Chipman Road, south of Broadway Road.
Boyfriend and girlfriend hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix
DPS says the deadly crash involved another vehicle and a motorcycle.
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
There's a 40% chance of storms rolling into Phoenix tonight.
First Alert Weather Day bringing chance of storms tonight in Phoenix, hot temperatures continue
It’s all part of an elaborate scam to cash out on their insurance money.
City of Glendale cracking down on fake sober living homes