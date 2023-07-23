6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Glendale.
Glendale, Peoria, and Sun City firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in a neighborhood near Libby Street and 75th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames. Soon, due to the fire damage, all crews left the house and went defensive to fight the fire.
No victims were found inside, and no injuries were reported by firefighters or residents. The fire has since been fully extinguished and did not spread to any nearby homes.
