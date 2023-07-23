6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Glendale.

Glendale, Peoria, and Sun City firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in a neighborhood near Libby Street and 75th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames. Soon, due to the fire damage, all crews left the house and went defensive to fight the fire.

No victims were found inside, and no injuries were reported by firefighters or residents. The fire has since been fully extinguished and did not spread to any nearby homes.

Glendale, AZ- On July 23, 2023, 3:02 AM, crews from Glendale, @PeoriaFire , and @SunCityFire responded to a report of a house fire at 7500 block W John Cabot Rd. Upon arrival, crews found a well-involved dwelling with vehicles present. pic.twitter.com/MXDAyIUbYw — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) July 23, 2023

