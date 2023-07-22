Your Life
Woman seriously hurt, man detained after shooting in south Phoenix

Police were called to a shooting near 29th Street and Chipman Road, south of Broadway Road.
Police were called to a shooting near 29th Street and Chipman Road, south of Broadway Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital, and a man was detained after a shooting in south Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 29th Street and Chipman Road, south of Broadway Road. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited, but Phoenix police say they detained a man believed to be involved near 30th Street and Broadway Road. An investigation is underway to learn more about the shooting.

