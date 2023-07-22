Woman seriously hurt, man detained after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital, and a man was detained after a shooting in south Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 29th Street and Chipman Road, south of Broadway Road. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Details on what led to the shooting are limited, but Phoenix police say they detained a man believed to be involved near 30th Street and Broadway Road. An investigation is underway to learn more about the shooting.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.