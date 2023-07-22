Your Life
Teen hospitalized after early morning hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

It happened around 3 a.m. in north Phoenix while both vehicles were headed west on Bell Road.
It happened around 3 a.m. in north Phoenix while both vehicles were headed west on Bell Road.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager is hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near 7th Street and Bell Road just before 3 a.m. Investigators learned at the scene that a vehicle headed west on Bell Road crashed into the back of another car heading in the same direction.

After the crash, the vehicle sped away from the scene. The car that was rear-ended stayed at the scene, and a teenage passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No suspect or suspect vehicle has been identified yet.

