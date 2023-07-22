Teen hospitalized after early morning hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager is hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near 7th Street and Bell Road just before 3 a.m. Investigators learned at the scene that a vehicle headed west on Bell Road crashed into the back of another car heading in the same direction.

After the crash, the vehicle sped away from the scene. The car that was rear-ended stayed at the scene, and a teenage passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No suspect or suspect vehicle has been identified yet.

