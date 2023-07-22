States that grow the most vegetables

PHOENIX (Stacker) - When it comes to their daily greens, many Americans like to shop local. Unlike fruits, the U.S. is able to grow most of the vegetables it consumes domestically, and the market for home-grown produce has boomed over the past decade. Since the USDA began keeping an inventory of farmers’ markets across the U.S. nearly 10 years ago, the number of recorded markets has increased to 8,720, with total estimated annual sales ringing in at $1 billion.

No matter where you live, however, it is likely that the sprouts and spuds you’re perusing down the street were grown in one of just a select handful of locations. Ten states were responsible for 79% of U.S. vegetable sales in 2017; among those states, California on its own accounted for 42%. Among the vegetables that are imported, about three out of every four pounds of international vegetables come from Mexico.

Stacker cited data from the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Census, most recently completed in 2017, to identify the states producing the most vegetables. A few important caveats to note: Data on acreage for Kansas and Nevada was not available, so these two states are listed as unranked with information on the number of farms. States are ranked by the harvested acreage of vegetables for fresh consumption rather than processing. Items like potatoes are considered vegetables but often go on to processing rather than produce aisle sales and are thus not counted amongst statewide vegetable sales.

Read on to find out how much your state contributes to the number of fresh veggies on shelves at markets across the U.S.

Kansas was unranked in the list of the 50 states' vegetable production. (Jacob Boomsma | Jacob Boomsma)

Kansas (unranked)

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: Data not available

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 484

Acres harvested for processing: Data not available

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 50

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. The airport is now known as Harry Reid International Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher,File) (John Locher | AP)

Nevada (unranked)

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: Data not available

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 96

Acres harvested for processing: Data not available

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 18

Wyoming was ranked #48 in the list of the 50 states' vegetable production. (LBill45 | LBill45)

#48. Wyoming

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 610 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 76 (8.0 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 7 acres (1.1% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 17 (0.4 acres per farm)

A sign warns hikers to be aware of rattlesnakes in Badlands National Park in South Dakota. (Photo: Shutterstock) (Shutterstock)

#47. South Dakota

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 827 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 189 (4.4 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 2 acres (0.2% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 5 (0.4 acres per farm)

The eerie glow is at its best from mid-September to late April, but that's not the only draw for this eastern Alaska town. (Stacker | Stacker)

#46. Alaska

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 1,006 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 260 (3.9 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 12 acres (1.2% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 25 (0.5 acres per farm)

Rhode Island was ranked #45 in the list of the 50 states' vegetable production. (George Wirt | George Wirt)

#45. Rhode Island

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 2,078 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 208 (10.0 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 158 acres (7.1% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 33 (4.8 acres per farm)

Pocahontas County, WV (WVU Photo / Shauna Johnson)

#44. West Virginia

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 2,427 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 956 (2.5 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 224 acres (8.4% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 196 (1.1 acres per farm)

A Vermont neighborhood (WCAX)

#43. Vermont

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 3,370 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 692 (4.9 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 83 acres (2.4% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 77 (1.1 acres per farm)

New Hampshire was ranked #42 in the list of the 50 states' vegetable production. (Sean Pavone | Sean Pavone)

#42. New Hampshire

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 3,656 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 585 (6.2 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 39 acres (1.1% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 38 (1.0 acres per farm)

Check out this list of 25 of the most visited states in the United States. (Stacker)

#41. Oklahoma

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 4,184 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 500 (8.4 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 2,677 acres (39.0% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 14 (191.2 acres per farm)

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa. (Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

#40. Iowa

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 4,883 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,070 (4.6 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 2,822 acres (36.6% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 31 (91.0 acres per farm)

File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson,File)

#39. Utah

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 5,742 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 639 (9.0 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 948 acres (14.2% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 96 (9.9 acres per farm)

Bird's eye view of Honolulu (HNN File Image)

#38. Hawaii

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,164 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 840 (9.7 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 415 acres (4.8% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 137 (3.0 acres per farm)

The sun sets behind St. Louis Cathedral and the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida moved past the area Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans. (Eric Gay | AP)

#37. Louisiana

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,264 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 741 (11.2 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 4,655 acres (36.0% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 143 (32.6 acres per farm)

Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

#36. Missouri

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,418 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,373 (6.1 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 10,069 acres (54.5% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 217 (46.4 acres per farm)

Churchill Downs, KY (tcw-wave)

#35. Kentucky

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,520 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,351 (3.6 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 442 acres (4.9% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 400 (1.1 acres per farm)

Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo) (WFSB)

#34. Connecticut

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 9,017 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 957 (9.4 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 233 acres (2.5% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 60 (3.9 acres per farm)

The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. (Source: Canva)

#33. Arkansas

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 9,500 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 715 (13.3 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 1,562 acres (14.1% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 112 (13.9 acres per farm)

Delaware was ranked #32 in the list of the 50 states' vegetable production. (Real Window Creative | Real Window Creative)

#32. Delaware

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 11,481 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 148 (77.6 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 22,069 acres (65.8% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 79 (279.4 acres per farm)

In the town itself, you can enjoy winter festivals, craft fairs, and live cultural events put on by the Bitterroot Performing Arts Council. (Stacker | Stacker)

#31. Montana

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 11,682 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 380 (30.7 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 71 acres (0.6% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 52 (1.4 acres per farm)

Maryland was ranked #30 in the list of the 50 states' vegetable production. (Sean Pavone | Sean Pavone)

#30. Maryland

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 12,171 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 881 (13.8 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 17,167 acres (58.5% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 135 (127.2 acres per farm)

Alabama's Fall gift: Beautiful, colorful leaves (ALABAMA MOUNTAIN LAKES TOURIST ASSOCIATION/VISIT NORTH ALABAMA.ORG)

#29. Alabama

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 13,999 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,482 (9.4 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 5,682 acres (28.9% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 10 (568.2 acres per farm)

Sun sets over UNO on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska. (University of Nebraska at Omaha)

#28. Nebraska

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 14,239 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 408 (34.9 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 9,026 acres (38.8% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 42 (214.9 acres per farm)

A photographer sets up his tripod on the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

#27. Illinois

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 14,946 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,246 (12.0 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 46,462 acres (75.7% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 371 (125.2 acres per farm)

This May 20, 2012 file photo shows one of the major transmission lines that runs to the west of Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File) (Susan Montoya Bryan | AP)

#26. New Mexico

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 17,003 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,476 (11.5 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 10,973 acres (39.2% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 224 (49.0 acres per farm)

City of Nashville, Tennessee (Pixabay / MGN)

#25. Tennessee

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 17,573 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,844 (9.5 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 10,116 acres (36.5% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 343 (29.5 acres per farm)

The Massachusetts State House in Boston (MGN-online / Image: Hsin Ju HSU / Wikipedia / CC BY SA 3.0)

#24. Massachusetts

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 18,407 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,360 (13.5 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 608 acres (3.2% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 112 (5.4 acres per farm)

A historic sign over State Street in Bristol, which serves as the Tennessee-Virginia border through downtown. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

#23. Virginia

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 19,900 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,726 (11.5 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 2,765 acres (12.2% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 260 (10.6 acres per farm)

South Bend, Indiana (WNDU)

#22. Indiana

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 19,999 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,327 (15.1 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 20,149 acres (50.2% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 192 (104.9 acres per farm)

Jackson, Mississippi (WLBT)

#21. Mississippi

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 22,656 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,247 (18.2 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 14,180 acres (38.5% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 287 (49.4 acres per farm)

Lake Keowee in Upstate South Carolina (FOX Carolina News)

#20. South Carolina

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 25,754 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,674 (15.4 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 4,564 acres (15.1% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 106 (43.1 acres per farm)

Check out this list of 25 of the most visited states in the United States. (Stacker)

#19. Ohio

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 25,966 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,772 (9.4 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 9,331 acres (26.4% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 421 (22.2 acres per farm)

The Minneapolis skyline is shown Thursday, July 11, 2019, behind the Mississippi River. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

#18. Minnesota

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 28,581 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,634 (17.5 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 183,892 acres (86.5% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 1,257 (146.3 acres per farm)

Maine State House at Augusta, Maine (WAGM)

#17. Maine

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 31,227 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,337 (23.4 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 31,013 acres (49.8% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 195 (159.0 acres per farm)

A hiker soaks in a gorgeous view of the North Dakota badlands in McKenzie County. Photo credit North Dakota Tourism and Sierrah Fischer. (PRNewswire)

#16. North Dakota

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 36,332 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 186 (195.3 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 42,673 acres (54.0% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 80 (533.4 acres per farm)

For a snowy afternoon in town, explore the Lebanon County Historical Society, housed in an 18th-century doctor's home. (Stacker | Stacker)

#15. Pennsylvania

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 36,569 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 4,062 (9.0 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 11,495 acres (23.9% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 444 (25.9 acres per farm)

This picturesque Oregon town has everything whether you want an active winter getaway or a cozy retreat. (Stacker | Stacker)

#14. Oregon

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 38,320 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,679 (22.8 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 115,707 acres (75.1% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 440 (263.0 acres per farm)

Now considered one of America's coolest small towns, this beachside destination offers plenty during the winter months. (Stacker | Stacker)

#13. New Jersey

- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 41,005 acres

- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,332 (30.8 acres per farm)

- Acres harvested for processing: 6,793 acres (14.2% of all vegetable production)

- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 159 (42.7 acres per farm)

Gottography // Shutterstock (Gottography // Shutterstock | Arizona's Family)

#12. Wisconsin

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 57,915 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,404 (24.1 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 193,180 acres (76.9% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 832 (232.2 acres per farm)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock (JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock | JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock)

#11. Michigan

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 63,867 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,808 (22.7 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 101,754 acres (61.4% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 631 (161.3 acres per farm)

Winter brings a host of events to Saratoga Springs, including road-running races, dance festivals, and its well-known restaurant week. (Stacker | Stacker)

#10. New York

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 64,981 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 3,399 (19.1 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 59,879 acres (48.0% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 484 (123.7 acres per farm)

(KKTV)

#9. Colorado

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 75,601 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 974 (77.6 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 3,690 acres (4.7% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 134 (27.5 acres per farm)

#8. Washington

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 79,092 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,047 (38.6 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 246,543 acres (75.7% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 518 (476.0 acres per farm)

From 2010 to 2020, Austin’s population exploded by over a half million people to 2.3 million people, due in part to its affordability. (Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)

#7. Texas

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 84,544 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,184 (38.7 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 17,659 acres (17.3% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 266 (66.4 acres per farm)

Downtown Atlanta skyline at dusk (Rafael Macia | ©Rafael Macia)

#6. Georgia

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 101,771 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,914 (53.2 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 6,902 acres (6.4% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 102 (67.7 acres per farm)

City of Raleigh, North Carolina (City of Raleigh / raleighnc.gov)

#5. North Carolina

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 122,479 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 3,245 (37.7 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 32,927 acres (21.2% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 585 (56.3 acres per farm)

FILE - With the downtown skyline in the background, expansive urban sprawl continues to grow, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin | AP)

#4. Arizona

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 141,594 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,259 (112.5 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 3,407 acres (2.3% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 74 (46.0 acres per farm)

This town is dominated by the stunning peaks of Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain. (Stacker | Stacker)

#3. Idaho

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 204,072 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 976 (209.1 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 150,206 acres (42.4% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 402 (373.6 acres per farm)

Miami, FL (Wyn Van Devanter / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

#2. Florida

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 207,051 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,766 (117.2 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 38,325 acres (15.6% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 53 (723.1 acres per farm)

City of Temecula, California (City of Temecula)

#1. California

Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 870,274 acres

Farms producing fresh vegetables: 4,468 (194.8 acres per farm)

Acres harvested for processing: 300,299 acres (25.7% of all vegetable production)

Farms producing vegetables for processing: 942 (318.8 acres per farm)

Data reporting by Emma Rubin. Photo selection by Clarese Moller. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.