Rollover crash blocking multiple lanes on Loop 202 westbound in Chandler
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash has caused traffic backup on a busy freeway in Chandler on Saturday morning. According to Department of Public Safety troopers, three cars collided on the Loop 202 westbound near the Loop 101. One car was seen on its roof with extensive damage.
It’s unknown how many people are injured. Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash. For all traffic updates, click or tap here.
