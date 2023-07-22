Rollover crash blocking multiple lanes on Loop 202 westbound in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash has caused traffic backup on a busy freeway in Chandler on Saturday morning. According to Department of Public Safety troopers, three cars collided on the Loop 202 westbound near the Loop 101. One car was seen on its roof with extensive damage.

Loop 202 Santan westbound near Loop 101 Price: A crash is blocking multiple lanes.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/NXOR1Nxsux — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 22, 2023

It’s unknown how many people are injured. Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash. For all traffic updates, click or tap here.

