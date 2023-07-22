Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Report: Trooper suspended for submitting false tickets; listing drivers as ‘Native American’

A longtime Connecticut state police trooper has been suspended for submitting false tickets, report says. (Source: WFSB)
By Susan Raff, Zoe Strothers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A longtime state trooper in Connecticut has been suspended for reportedly submitting multiple fake tickets while on duty.

WFSB reports that Trooper Chris Melanson had his police powers suspended this week and taken off the job indefinitely.

Melanson allegedly submitted 1,000 tickets where he listed many drivers as “Native American” even though most of the drivers were of other races and ethnicities.

His suspension comes weeks after an audit found a high likelihood that hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers had falsified tens of thousands of traffic tickets.

“Maybe they didn’t get the information to input it correctly, maybe a lot of mistakes were made,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “I also have a feeling some of the people there are doing this purposefully and they are going to be held accountable.”

Governor Lamont added that he is also hiring an outside firm to do an independent investigation.

“Maybe they are looking into criminally prosecuting somebody, not just the troopers who did it, but the supervisors who allowed this to happen or perhaps encouraged it,” said criminal justice expert Mike Lawlor.

State lawmakers have a scheduled hearing next week to find out what’s been happening at the agency.

Some of the troopers could be criminally charged.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than two dozens cars were damaged, officials said.
At least 30 cars damaged after explosive fire at Phoenix business; no injuries
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon ramps up this weekend in parts of Arizona
The bill would have made it a crime to record law enforcement within 8 feet of a scene.
Arizona’s controversial police recording law ruled unconstitutional
31-year-old Luke Schlaht is now facing homicide charges.
Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend to death in Phoenix
Ash Fork firefighter Karson Nutter, 18, is accused of setting various structure fires and...
Ash Fork firefighter arrested for arson following multiple fires in Northern Arizona

Latest News

Generic police lights
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water
There is a slight chance of storms this week in the Phoenix area.
First Alert Weather Day brings more heat, possible storms to Phoenix-area
Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash.
One dead after rollover crash closes westbound Loop 202 in Chandler
There is no word on the identities or injuries of those involved in the crash yet.
AZFAMILY | Crash leaves people injured on Loop 202 near Loop 101 merge