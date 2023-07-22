Your Life
One dead after rollover crash closes westbound Loop 202 in Chandler

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash.
Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a serious crash caused a road closure on Loop 202 in Chandler on Saturday morning.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, three cars collided while headed westbound near Price Road. One car was seen on its roof with extensive damage. Drivers are being diverted to Loop 101 Price Road and are asked to expect delays or to find an alternate route.

It’s unknown how many others were injured in the crash. Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. For all traffic updates, click or tap here.

