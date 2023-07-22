One dead after rollover crash closes westbound Loop 202 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a serious crash caused a road closure on Loop 202 in Chandler on Saturday morning.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, three cars collided while headed westbound near Price Road. One car was seen on its roof with extensive damage. Drivers are being diverted to Loop 101 Price Road and are asked to expect delays or to find an alternate route.

*CLOSURE*



Loop 202 Santan westbound is CLOSED in Chandler.



The closure is due to a crash near Price Road.



Traffic is being diverted to Loop 101 Price.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/l7xXgnHhYI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 22, 2023

It’s unknown how many others were injured in the crash. Investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. For all traffic updates, click or tap here.

