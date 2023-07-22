Your Life
Mesa police seek suspect involved in April business robbery

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery of a Mesa business in April.

Below is edited surveillance footage from Silent Witness of the April 16 robbery of a store just off Brown Road and N Horne just before 1:30 p.m. A suspect can be seen coming into the store wearing an orange, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans while demanding money at gunpoint.

He is believed to be in his mid to late twenties, between 5′7″ and 5′9″ tall, and was wearing a black baseball-style cap, black head mask, red bandana, a black glove on his left hand and gray sneakers with a white stripe during the crime.

It happened on April 16 at a business just off Brown Road and Horne.

Several children and adults were inside during the robbery and were told to stay in the corner of the business. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to be eligible for a $1,000 dollar reward.

