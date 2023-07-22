“Irate” man obstructs traffic by jumping on vehicle hood in Tempe after 2-car crash

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say an “irate” man blocked traffic by jumping on the hood and roof of a vehicle involved in a two-car crash in Tempe on Saturday morning.

According to Tempe police, officers were called to reports of a crash near Elliot Road and Hardy Drive, east of I-10, around 11:45 a.m. During their investigation at the scene, officers learned that one of the drivers involved in the crash got out of his vehicle, jumped onto the hood and roof of the other car and held up traffic in the area.

Tempe Police arrested the man; no one was injured in the crash.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.