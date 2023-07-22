Your Life
“Irate” man obstructs traffic by jumping on vehicle hood in Tempe after 2-car crash

Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say an “irate” man blocked traffic by jumping on the hood and roof of a vehicle involved in a two-car crash in Tempe on Saturday morning.

According to Tempe police, officers were called to reports of a crash near Elliot Road and Hardy Drive, east of I-10, around 11:45 a.m. During their investigation at the scene, officers learned that one of the drivers involved in the crash got out of his vehicle, jumped onto the hood and roof of the other car and held up traffic in the area.

Tempe Police arrested the man; no one was injured in the crash.

