How to turn your hobby into cash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People looking for extra income usually try to turn their hobby into a “side hustle.” But you have to know what you’re getting into before deciding.

Sara Bigham, a Lifestyle Contributor with the website and app Eventbrite, recommends checking out other events and experts in the field you are considering before you turn your own hobby into cash. “Eventbrite is a great place to start,” she said. “You can look at all sorts of creators who are creating cooking classes, tutoring classes, coaching, everything in between. Whether or not you’re looking to mirror or do something different, or at least get an idea of how other folks are organizing their flow of their events.”

Maybe you love to paint. Could you hold classes and teach others? Or you used to play tennis, and now you can coach. If you’re a retired CPA, maybe it’s time to start a side hustle and help others during tax season.

“Maybe you’re a college student who loves playing guitar in your spare time and wouldn’t mind making a few extra bucks,” Bigham said. “Consider teaching middle schoolers, even high schoolers, the basics from hand placement to different chords.”

Bigham says don’t rule out tutoring. There are lots of elementary, middle, and high schoolers who use some extra help with certain subjects like reading or math.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.