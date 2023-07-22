Your Life
First Alert Weather Day brings more heat, possible storms to Phoenix-area

The week ahead is going to be a scorcher in Phoenix with temperatures above 110 degrees.
By Paul Horton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have another warm start to our morning, with lows in the 90s once again. We’re having a more active day for thunderstorms around the state, especially along the Mogollon Rim.

While there’s a slight chance that rain could make it into the Valley tonight, we could benefit from a freshening, cooling breeze this evening and maybe some clouds. The chance for storms increases statewide this weekend, but the chances are still not high around the metro Phoenix area.

If we get any moisture, that will help curb our brutal heatwave, but temperatures will still likely top out above 110 degrees much of next week. Today’s high in the Valley will be around 115 degrees, the 6th straight day of 115 degrees or higher and the 23rd day of 110 degrees or higher.

