Family members of Phoenix teen who drowned during school trip searching for answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Family members of Chris Hampton fought back tears talking about the bright, witty, athletic Phoenix teenager who drowned in a lake on a school trip this week in northeastern Arizona. “It hurts that he’s gone,” said Lanisha Smith, Hampton’s sister.” It hurts; that’s the only word I could describe it as. I can’t even tell you how much it hurts. It’s unexplainable. It’s awful, devastating.”

Chris Hampton was a student-athlete at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen. The 15-year-old was on the wrestling and football teams. Chris and a number of teammates went to Show Low to take part in a football camp. On Monday, the players were taken to Show Low Lake for some team bonding. Several teens reportedly went swimming, including Chris, but he never made it back to shore. “I was thinking about that night. Where was my son at? How could this even happen for a parent,” said Omega McDaniels, Hampton’s Father. “To get the phone call that your son is missing somewhere in a lake. It should never have happened.”

A childhood friend is remembering a high school football player who was found dead at the bottom of Show Low Lake.

“We really have been leaning on the support of the community, his friends, his school,” said Hampton’s aunt, Sharonda Johnson. “They have memories of Chris we don’t even know of, and just to hear those memories, it just gives us a little hope that we will have answers and can move on.”

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has called the incident an unfortunate tragedy, but Hampton’s family believes there may be more to the story. They want to know whether there was adult supervision at the lake, when did Chris disappear, and when was he reported missing. Did coaches and staff follow policy and protocol for this out-of-town trip?

Arizona’s Family was told both the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and Phoenix Union High School District are conducting investigations. “Any parent would want the truth should something happen to their kid, and we deserve to hear the truth,” said McDaniels.

“We still have a lot of questions, and we will not stop. We will not stop until we find out what happened to him,” said Johnson. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. Anyone who has information about the drowning are asked to call family members at 319-504-4712 or email lsmith.primary@gmail.com.

