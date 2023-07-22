Your Life
Driver critically injured after running red light, hitting Bud Light truck, troopers say

A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck...
A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck in Florida, authorities say.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Troopers in Florida say a driver is in critical condition after running a red light and crashing into a semitruck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Boy Scout Boulevard in Orange County.

Authorities said the driver of a 2020 Chevy Malibu ran a red light at the intersection and slammed into the side of a semi that was making a turn at the signal.

The truck was carrying Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products. The impact of the crash sent beer cans across the roadway.

The 37-year-old man driving the Malibu was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, according to the FHP.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, of the semi remained at the scene and was not injured.

Troopers said the roadway was able to reopen about three hours after the crash.

