Dozens left without a car after propane fire spreads to airport parking lot in Phoenix

An insurance broker says that if your car was burned due to the fire at Bill's Propane Service near 40th Street and Washington, don't wait to file a claim.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of people who parked at the Sundance Airport Parking Lot are returning from vacation only to find out their car is totaled. More than 30 cars were burned to a crisp Thursday night at the Sundance parking lot due to a propane-fueled fire at the propane business next door.

Levi Stewart was in tears as he stepped off the Sky Harbor Shuttle. He parked his car at that same parking lot Monday night. “I did remember that I was in the center row, and thank god I’m in the row behind it. The vehicle is filthy, but I don’t have to deal with replacing it,” he said.

As many received the bad news of having to replace their car, Arizona’s Family reporter Alexandra Rangel gave some good news to a resident who was unsure if his car had made it through. “We had an early flight to Portland, we parked there at 4:40 a.m., and I even tried to park right next to the building that’s burned,” Scott Davis said. Davis’ blue truck was luckily untouched by the fire.

A local insurance broker said getting insurance claims will be a timely process. He said the first thing people must do is file a claim with their insurance. Then a claims adjuster should contact you within 48 hours of filing. He also said you could get a rental car, but make sure to keep any receipts in order to get reimbursed.

Brandi Casimir, the general manager of Sundance Airport Parking lot, said they’re working on reaching out to all customers currently parked on the lot. Any customers with reservations will need to find an alternative.

