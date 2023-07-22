Your Life
Chandler school librarian’s shoes melt while helping kids cross the street

School librarian John Janezic says the soles of his had melted off because of the hot pavement.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The current heat wave may make you feel like you’re melting, and in some ways, that proved to be true for one Valley librarian working in the sweltering heat on Thursday.

John Janezic is a librarian at Sanborn Elementary School in Chandler, who often helps with crosswalk duties when the bell rings after school. Janezic was outside during the peak of the hot weather, guiding kids through the crosswalk. He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and almost fell because his shoes suddenly felt different.

“I was crossing the students, crossing the parents. All of a sudden, when I was done, I turn around — I was done. I was sweating and wanted to come back to the library. As I walk back, I trip. I’m like, ‘What just happened?’ I tripped because this part of the shoe was like this...,” said John Janezic, Sanborn Elementary librarian, while showing his melted shows to Arizona’s Family.

Janezic says the soles of his had melted off because of the hot pavement. Although Janezic says he can no longer wear those shoes, this experience will not stop him from helping students stay safe when leaving school.

