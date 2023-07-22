Your Life
First Alert Weather: Heat wave continues, rain chances increase for parts of Arizona

There is a slight chance of storms this week in the Phoenix area.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The intense heat continues for the Valley. Today’s high reached 116 out of Sky Harbor, making this 23 days in a row of over 110 degrees and six days over 115. The heat advisory continues until Tuesday, so drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and stay in the shade!

There is a 30% chance for storms this evening and into tomorrow. Most of the rain activity for the Valley will be just north of the metro area. This rain and expected rain next weekend could be what the Valley needs to break this heat wave, but we will still have to wait another week in the 110s before we get there. Due to the wind speeds this weekend, there is a chance for some dust storms both Saturday evening and Sunday.

We will drop out of the 115s on Monday, with highs reaching 114, and temperatures will hang around 114 and 113 for the rest of the week, so the 110 streaks will continue. This week’s low temps will continue to be in the 90s, making for warm mornings. Next weekend has the chance to see lows back into the 80s.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

