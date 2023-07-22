25 people displaced after apartment fire breaks out in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Twenty-five people are displaced after a fire broke out at a north Phoenix apartment on Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix firefighters arrived at an apartment complex near 28th Drive and Cactus Road just before 12:30 p.m. and found flames coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

25 people will be displaced after an apartment fire near 27th Ave & Cactus Rd. There are no reported injuries and the Community Assistance Program is on the scene to assist the occupants. pic.twitter.com/JsuqcpV9mj — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 22, 2023

Phoenix Fire says the fire was balanced to a first alarm due to the potential of the blaze. Crews attacked the flames, and once the fire was extinguished, eight units were determined to have been impacted.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the Community Assistance Program is on the scene to help those displaced. Phoenix Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

