25 people displaced after apartment fire breaks out in north Phoenix

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon in north Phoenix.
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon in north Phoenix.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Twenty-five people are displaced after a fire broke out at a north Phoenix apartment on Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix firefighters arrived at an apartment complex near 28th Drive and Cactus Road just before 12:30 p.m. and found flames coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

Phoenix Fire says the fire was balanced to a first alarm due to the potential of the blaze. Crews attacked the flames, and once the fire was extinguished, eight units were determined to have been impacted.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the Community Assistance Program is on the scene to help those displaced. Phoenix Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

