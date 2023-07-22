Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

13 children, 3 adults injured in crash between day care van and SUV

All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.
All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.(Indianapolis Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An SUV collided with a day care van Friday around 3 p.m. on the far east side of Indianapolis, sending 13 children and three adults to hospitals with minor injuries, the city fire department said.

The SUV was attempting a left turn into a parking lot when it struck the van from Bright Minds Academy that was making rounds to drop children off, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. The ages of the children ranged from 10 months to 9 years.

Two women in the van and a man in the SUV, along with the 13 children, were transported to three hospitals in good condition with no serious injuries, the department said. All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats, it said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than two dozens cars were damaged, officials said.
At least 30 cars damaged after explosive fire at Phoenix business; no injuries
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon ramps up this weekend in parts of Arizona
31-year-old Luke Schlaht is now facing homicide charges.
Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend to death in Phoenix
Ash Fork firefighter Karson Nutter, 18, is accused of setting various structure fires and...
Ash Fork firefighter arrested for arson following multiple fires in Northern Arizona
He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.
San Tan Valley man sentenced to 14 years for crash that left 3 teens dead

Latest News

Gilgo Beach murders: Search warrant turns up more info
DNA helps solve 4-decade-old cold case
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup