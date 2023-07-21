A true Christmas Angel in Glendale wins Pay It Forward

Your Life
Price works at Once Upon a Child and so far, has collected more than 369 toys.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward to Christina Price, a cancer survivor who collects toys all year long for Christmas Angel. “She is such a wonderful person. She is great. She is one of those people that will give you the world. Even if she is down, she is there to make you smile. Always happy-go-lucky, just overall a great person,” said her co-worker Jennifer said.

Price works at Once Upon a Child and so far, has collected more than 369 toys. Her goal this year is to gather over 500 and she is well on her way. As you can imagine winning $500 was a huge surprise, and now Price can buy even more toys for Christmas Angel.

Christmas Angel starts again this November and benefits the Salvation Army. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our website.

