Suspect arrested for man’s stabbing death in Phoenix after 4 month investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a months-long investigation into a man’s stabbing death, Phoenix police say a suspect has been arrested.

On Friday, Phoenix Police announced detectives took 31-year-old Luke Schlaht into custody for the murder of 30-year-old Quinton Letcher.

Detectives say that on March 19, just before midnight, Letcher was stabbed to death near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road. Initially however, no suspect was identified and details surrounding his death were very limited. Investigators then spent several months piecing together an extensive investigation to gather evidence and other information that eventually ended in Schlaht’s arrest. However, at this time, authorities haven’t said what led police to him or how he was found.

Arizona’s Family is working to learn more details. Check back for updates.

