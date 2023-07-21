Sections of US 60, I-17 and Loop 303 shut down for weekend construction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up before you hit the road this weekend — several major Valley freeways will be shut down for construction. Sections of the US 60, Interstate 17 and the Loop 303 will be closed for the weekend.

Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road will be shut down, along with southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101. However, the Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will stay open.

Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (”Stack” interchange) and SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for tunnel maintenance. North and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 will be closed.

Westbound I-10 shut down between I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 will close. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport will shut down.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be shut down between the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 will be closed.

Southbound Loop 303 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 in Goodyear from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday. Southbound Loop 303 on-ramps at Glendale Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Indian School Road are also closed. Northbound Loop 303 will then shut down between I-10 and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday. I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 303 will close.

