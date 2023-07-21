Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

San Tan Valley man sentenced to 14 years for crash that left 3 teens dead

He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.
He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Tan Valley man learned how long he’ll spend in prison for the death of three people as he was leading law enforcement on a chase several years ago. On Wednesday, a Pinal County judge sentenced 21-year-old Juan Sanchez to 14 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

In Feb. 2019, investigators say Pinal County deputies tried pulling over then-17-year-old Sanchez for speeding and expired registration near Schnepf Road and Hash Knife Draw. However, Sanchez then took off to evade deputies and even turned into a homeowner’s yard. He drove back onto Schnepf Road, ran a stop sign and continued speeding. Sanchez then sped up to over 100 miles per hour before he lost control, veering off the road and striking a cement barricade. A 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds, Amonte Deshawn Jones and Chase James Bulmahn, died in the crash. The 16-year-old’s name wasn’t released. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Deputies later found drugs and marijuana inside Sanchez’s car, along with large amounts of cash, an AR-15, a machine gun, a shotgun and two handguns. Sanchez admitted he had smoked marijuana before the crash, investigators said. He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than two dozens cars were damaged, officials said.
At least 30 cars damaged after explosive fire at Phoenix business; no injuries
The plaintiffs say they don't have an advantage over other girls.
Federal judge blocks Arizona’s transgender sports ban
The 18-year-old mother appeared in court on Thursday.
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
A Scottsdale Persian restaurant and a Valley mercado were among those hit with health code...
Worker not using gloves, raw eggs above cake found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It's been a record-breaking day in Phoenix, weather-wise.
Phoenix breaks 2 heat records on Wednesday; chance of weekend storms

Latest News

More than two dozens cars were damaged, officials said.
At least 30 cars damaged after explosive fire at Phoenix business; no injuries
Tunnel Fire
Investigators still don’t know what sparked Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon ramps up this weekend in parts of Arizona
Ash Fork firefighter Karson Nutter, 18, is accused of setting various structure fires and...
Ash Fork firefighter arrested for arson following multiple fires in Northern Arizona