Phoenix Zoo keeping animals safe, cool amid extreme heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Zoo has a diverse collection of more than 3,000 animals, and like humans, they’re also susceptible to heat stroke. Many of the species thrive in this dry heat, but with consecutive days at or above 110 degrees, zookeepers are doing what they can to make sure all animals are safe.

“This is an ice treat. It’s probably some sort of dilute Gatorade, grapes in there and chopped up pear and chopped up apple on top,” said Danyelle Benza, Senior Keeper of Primates at the zoo.

Keepers say depending on the animal, cooling off comes in many forms. “We have lots of different cooling options, not just to keep cool but also to increase some humidity,” said Amy Dietz, another Senior Keeper of Primates. “These platforms are cool, we have cold water running through them and they really like to lay on those.”

For some, this climate isn’t too far off from their native biome. “These are common squirrel monkeys, so the environment they’re built to live in is a humid, warm — definitely not this hot, but warm, humid environment,” Dietz said.

But for other animals, like mandrills, keepers will try to recreate elements from the rainforest. “They actually have a whole inside area that’s air-conditioned and that’s where they are at night. They will get access to that during the day when we get to certain temperatures,” said Benza. “Then on exhibit, they’ve got swamp coolers that blow, and they have a pond.”

Alyssa Bargren is a carnivore keeper and her job includes watching over the tigers. “Raja is from Mount Defiance in Washington, so his first year he came here, his heat parameter was actually 95 degrees because he had not acclimated at all to our temperatures, so we made adjustments,” she said.

Bargren says adjustments begin as early as March. “At 90 degrees, they get misters. At 95, they might get their coolers. At 105, they get full-blown A/C,” she said.

Zookeepers say animals can also suffer from heat exhaustion, stroke or illness, so keepers check in every half hour or so. “Definitely with the younger ones, who haven’t been through a season like this before and don’t necessarily have the practice at staying cooler, we are keeping a closer eye on them,” he said.

Due to the heat, to help animals, guests and staff, the Phoenix Zoo is changing its hours. It will still open at 7 a.m., but instead of closing at 1 p.m., the zoo will close at 11 a.m. beginning Friday.

