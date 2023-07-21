Your Life
Phoenix residents say neighbor died from heat after AC broke down

Neighbor were worried when the Army veteran wasn't on his routine and checked in on him. They...
Neighbor were worried when the Army veteran wasn't on his routine and checked in on him. They believe he died from the heat.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This heatwave has claimed 18 lives in Maricopa County and many more are under investigation. People in a Phoenix mobile home park believe their neighbor is the 19th.

Residents of Desertscape Mobile Home Park on Dunlap Ave said they went to their neighbor’s house after they didn’t see him doing his daily routine. They knew his AC had been broken and out since May, and they found the Army veteran dead inside his home Wednesday afternoon.

“It breaks my heart to think somebody dies alone in the heat,” Diana Prock said. “You know it’s just — it’s a sad, sad thing, and if I didn’t have friends, it could happen to me.”

Prock said the neighbor was working with the City of Phoenix’s AC assistance to fix his broken unit. The Neighborhood Services Department contracted a non-profit partner that installed the temporary AC unit while repairs were being completed, but the work was never finished. Arizona’s Family’s camera saw a small-portable AC unit in his living room. “I think it was around 100-105 in there,” Prock said.

“I think its important to note they should absolutely reach out to family members, see if there is a place to stay, if they need relief during the day, they can reach out to a senior center,” said AARP Arizona’s State Director Dana Kennedy.

For more heat relief for senior citizens, you can check AARP’s website.

