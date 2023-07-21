Phoenix Rescue Mission trying to help homeless out of the deadly heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the fourth straight triple-digit temperature day, Maggi Moriarty and her crew from the Phoenix Rescue Mission hit the streets looking for homeless people to help. They stopped at Sunnyslope Park with cold water and hygiene products. The only shade there was a handful of mesquite trees. “Typically, we just sleep right there,” a woman named Stephanie said.

Stephanie told us she has spent several days unsheltered. She said she wants to get out of the heat. Just not today. “I’ll be back out here tomorrow,” Moriarty told her.

The efforts are part of the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code Red program. Moriarty’s first goal is to explain the options, hoping they will try to come to one of the city shelters. “I’ll come around 9 or 9:30 in the morning and start looking for her. Hopefully, she’ll be one of the spots she said she was. If she is, I’ll be able to pick her up. The earlier you get to the shelter, the better chance of getting in,” Moriarty said.

An Army veteran was found dead inside his Phoenix after his air conditioning broke and his neighbors say he died from the heat.

The Phoenix Fire Department said their heat-related calls are up 20% from this time last year, mostly for seniors or the homeless. It’s not just a job for Moriarty. She sees herself in the people she helps. She was homeless once herself. “I actually went to jail and that’s how I found the Phoenix Rescue Mission,” she said.

It’s Moriarty’s goal to inform people experiencing homelessness that there is help. But why wouldn’t they try to get shelter on their own? “There’s a myriad of reasons. Sometimes the shelters are full. Sometimes people are uncomfortable being around that many of the same people at the same time. Or they’re afraid their things will be stolen,” she said.

But she will be back Friday to try again and probably many more times through the end of summer, as their efforts can truly mean the difference between life and death. If you’d like to contribute to the Code Red effort, you can click here.

