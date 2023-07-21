Your Life
Man dies suddenly after being detained by Phoenix police

Police rendered aid to the man until firefighters arrived.
Police rendered aid to the man until firefighters arrived.(File image/Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a man died while being detained by officers in north Phoenix on Thursday. Around 2 p.m., officers were called out to check on a man at a shopping plaza near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Police arrived and tried to talk to the man, but he began to walk away from them. Police say that officers continued watching the man and saw him fall into a landscaping wall.

Officers detained the man and called Phoenix firefighters for assistance. Just before fire crews got to the scene, the man suddenly became unresponsive, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death for the man, who hasn’t been identified. It’s unclear if injuries from the fall contributed to his death.

