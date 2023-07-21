Your Life
Litchfield Park Little League team brings home gold in state championship

After hard-fought games, the Litchfield Park 11 and under team was crowned the new Little League state champions! Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a week and a half of hard-fought games, there’s a new Little League champion in the state! The Litchfield Park 11 and under team battled through the competition during 10 days in Sierra Vista. The boys’ determination paid off, and they won the Arizona Little League State Championship!

Lisa Gibbs told Arizona’s Family that the boys played great baseball and put up impressive numbers. During the tournament, the team had 71 hits and scored 53 runs. Gibbs says the team’s pitching and defense held opponents down so they could be crowned state champions. Congrats to the team on a well-done job!

