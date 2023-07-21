Your Life
Investigators still don’t know what sparked Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Northern Arizona have wrapped up an extensive investigation into last year’s Tunnel Fire which burned nearly 20,000 acres northeast of Flagstaff.

The Tunnel Fire sparked on Sunday, April 17, 2022, near the Timberline/Fernwood community, which has often been devastated by these wildfires. While crews were able to contain the flames later that day, strong winds and hot temperatures caused the fire to pick up again despite crews mopping up hot spots and making sure all smoke was cleared the next day.

The fire ultimately spread to approximately 19,060 acres, and it took firefighters over a month to contain the flames. State officials said in total, 30 homes and 24 buildings were lost in the blaze. No deaths were reported.

Officials said that while the investigation has been completed and many possible causes have been ruled out, there still isn’t a definitive answer on what ignited the fire. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call Coconino National Forest at 928-527-3600 or Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.

One homeowner who lost everything to the Tunne Fire told Kylee Cruz he is already working on rebuilding.

