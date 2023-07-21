Your Life
Increasing storm chances this weekend in parts of Arizona

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Friday, 7/21/2023.
By Royal Norman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re having a more active day for thunderstorms around the state, especially along the Mogollon Rim. Those storms, one of which required a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, are drifting to the southwest.

While there’s only a slight chance any rain could make it into the Valley tonight, we could get the benefit of a freshening, cooling breeze this evening and maybe some clouds. The chance for storms does go up statewide this weekend, but the chances are still not super high around metro Phoenix.

As the tide slowly builds, so does the monsoon. And it’s going to do a little building this weekend. If you’re in the mountains or southeast Arizona, you have a decent chance to see some storms this weekend. For desert dwellers, the chances aren’t as great.

The additional moisture should help curb our brutal heatwave, but temperatures are still probably going to top out above 110 degrees much of next week. Today’s high in the Valley was 116, which was, at least, not a record for the state but the 5th straight day of 115 degrees or more and the 22nd day of 110 degrees or more. I think we’re all ready for this to end.

