How metro Phoenix residents can get money to repair their AC

Repairman does repair work on an AC unit in Southern Nevada.
There are state, county and city resources to find help getting relief from the heat.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Many people in Arizona are struggling to stay cool because their air conditioning broke and they don’t have the money for repairs. During this record heat, not having a working air conditioner can be life-threatening.

Homeowner Assistance

Maricopa County and some cities around the valley actually offer home repair grants where they will pay to fix or replace AC units for low-income homeowners. You can apply online for assistance right now.

Assistance For Renters

Many renters are having problems getting their landlords, property management companies or apartment complexes to fix their air conditioning in a reasonable amount of time. Under Arizona law, landlords do not have to provide air conditioning or cooling, but they are required to keep air conditioning and cooling units that are already on the property in working order.

Two valley cities actually have cooling ordinances. The City of Phoenix adopted a cooling ordinance that mandates a minimum cooling temperature in rental units. Rentals in Phoenix must safely cool all habitable rooms to a temperature of no greater than 86 degrees if cooled by evaporative cooling; and no greater than 82 degrees if cooled by air conditioning. Phoenix residents can call 602-262-7210 to file a complaint.

Tempe also has an ordinance that states every rental must have cooling capable of safely cooling all habitable rooms to a temperature no greater than 88 degrees if cooled by evaporative cooling or 82 degrees if cooled by air conditioning.

The first step a renter without air conditioning should do is to provide their landlord with a written notice of the repairs that are needed. By law, your landlord must make repairs within ten days of the written notice. If your landlord doesn’t fix your air conditioning in time, you can contact Community Legal Services, which is operated under the Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

Disconnecting Electricity

According to the Arizona Corporation Commission, utility companies are forbidden from disconnecting customers due to late payment, non-payment or accumulated debt during extreme weather conditions.

Helpful Links

