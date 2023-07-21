First Alert Weather: Monsoon ramps up this weekend in parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another First Alert Weather Day with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect. Look for morning temperatures in the 90s that climb to 119 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That will set a new record for today’s date.

Monsoon activity is expected in the higher terrain of our state, with only a slim chance of anything making it to the Valley.

Over the weekend, the heat continues with the heat warning in effect through Sunday. Storm chances finally begin to ramp up by Sunday and the Valley has a 30 percent chance of storms Sunday continuing through the middle of next week.

Temperatures should be close to 113 by the middle of next week, which is still well above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.