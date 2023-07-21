Your Life
First Alert Weather: Monsoon ramps up this weekend in parts of Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another First Alert Weather Day with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect. Look for morning temperatures in the 90s that climb to 119 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That will set a new record for today’s date.

Monsoon activity is expected in the higher terrain of our state, with only a slim chance of anything making it to the Valley.

Over the weekend, the heat continues with the heat warning in effect through Sunday. Storm chances finally begin to ramp up by Sunday and the Valley has a 30 percent chance of storms Sunday continuing through the middle of next week.

Temperatures should be close to 113 by the middle of next week, which is still well above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

